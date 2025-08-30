College football's biggest game of the season could be taking place in Columbus, Ohio Saturday afternoon. The third-ranked Ohio State football program hosts their top-ranked counterparts from Austin, the Texas Longhorns. While the matchup hasn't had too many fireworks of the offensive variety, the defense has helped lead the way to a 14-0 lead as the fourth quarter progresses. Two key plays in the third quarter were emblematic of the Buckeyes' defensive dominance. First was a massive goal line stand in which the Ohio State defense stopped Texas's tush push attempt on fourth and goal, in which college football insider Brett McMurphy reacted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ohio State bows up,” posted McMurphy after the big play. “Texas held out of end zone – again.”

If the Buckeyes defense can continue their strong play, it looks like this massive season opener will be the Ohio State football program's to take. Despite each team's high ranking, both squads were starting relatively inexperienced quarterbacks entering the matchup. Although the Longhorns' Arch Manning and Buckeyes' Julian Sayin were highly touted recruits, this game would still be a massive test for them especially. So far, Sayin has succeeded despite a few ups and downs. However, the Bucks' defense has kept Manning largely in check. As long as this continues, then the Longhorns' chances will drop dramatically.

Ohio State football looks to start season off with massive win

Cornerback Davison Igbinosun has been a spark plug for the Ohio State defense. His eight total tackles lead the team, and he's routinely shadowed the top receiver for Texas, Ryan Wingo. Across the field, the Ohio State football program has really impressed the national press. After cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. basically ran Wingo's route alongside him, the Ohio State football defender picked off an underthrown Manning pass. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reacted to the OSU's defense second big play in two drives on X.

“And now Arch gets picked off,” reacted Auerbach after Manning's mistake. “Ohio State defense having a DAY. Arch is not.”

On the next drive? The Ohio State football program almost picked off Manning again, as Mathews Jr. tipped a pass narrowly missed by linebacker Sonny Styles. Ohio State football defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has brought an attacking, New England Patriots-inspired defense to Columbus. Many questioned on how effective it would be. After seeing just how strong Patricia's defense has performed against Texas, the sky could be the limit for the Buckeyes defense this season.