The 2025 Michigan vs. Ohio State football game is still 13 weeks away, but that didn't stop Barstool Sports founder, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff analyst, and Wolverines alum/superfan/booster Dave Portnoy from throwing down a wild gauntlet for Ryan Day and his Buckeyes.

“I don't think there's ever been a head coach in the history of national college football who has had this much pressure coming off a championship,” Portnoy began. “What happens if you lose to Michigan again this year? [Ryan Day] could be out! There's a reason I'm not allowed in The ‘Shoe today. It's because he's soft, and Michigan has broken him. So, there's a lot of pressure.”

"I don't think there's ever been a Head Coach in the history of CFB with this much pressure coming off a National Championship." @stoolpresidente shares his most important Ohio State storyline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JLtnmxLxJs — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's tough to imagine a head coach coming off a national title and getting fired the next season because of one loss. However, the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is like few others in college football, and Day's mounting losses against the Wolverines is not a good look.

Officially, Day is 1-4 against “That School Up North,” although he was acting head coach in 2018 when the Buckeyes walloped the Wolverines 62-39. A 27-point OSU win followed, but Day's squads have lost the last four in a row to their bitter rival.

Last season, Michigan upset Ohio State 13-10 in an ugly game in The Horseshoe. At that time, there was massive unrest among the Ohio State football fan base to oust Ryan Day, but the coach went on to guide his team to a championship, solidifying his job security. In Feb. 2025, Day signed a seven-year, $12.5 million contract extension with the school.

Still, could another loss to Michigan really spell the end for Day? In college football, when rivalries like this are involved, stranger things have happened.