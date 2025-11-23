The Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to remain relevant in the playoff race in Week 12 in a tough matchup against the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. Tight end Travis Kelce managed to find the endzone early in the game. However, a horrible facemask call wiped it away, forcing Kansas City to go for a field goal instead, making it 7-3 in Indy's favor.

Officials called the penalty on right tackle Jawaan Taylor. On the play, Taylor's hands were up near the defender's helmet. However, his fingers never grabbed onto the facemask. Refs threw the flag anyway after Kelce jumped into the endzone for a would-be score.

Terrible facemask call in the Chiefs-Colts game. Wipes a TD off the board.pic.twitter.com/qlScS3o4rk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

You can see fans in attendance in disgust in the video, as pretty much any football fan would have the same reaction for their favorite team. Penalties have been the story in the first half between the Chiefs and Colts. Troy Renck of The Denver Post called the referees out for how many flags they are throwing in this game.

“Terrible facemask call against Chiefs. So instead of [a] touchdown, they get pushed back 15 yards. This officiating crew is aiming to set [a] record for penalties. Wish they could watch these games back in real time and see how endless penalties steal joy for fans.”

We'll see if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs can bounce back from this mishap from the officials. The team is staying in it against the Colts so far, as it's just a two-possession game with about four minutes left in the second quarter (14-3 Colts as of this publishing).