Ohio State football inserted additional NFL experience to the Ryan Day coaching staff Sunday. Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator and ex-Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is the new Buckeyes offensive coordinator. Yet Jonnu Smith entered the chat for many people after the OC move.

The tight end has long been linked to Smith. Ohio State's incoming OC featured Smith as his TE with the Tennessee Titans. He later spent 2023 in Atlanta with Smith as the head coach, then 2025 together with the Steelers.

Fans began trolling the veteran TE in believing he's seeking another year of college eligibility to play at OSU.

“Jonnu Smith finding another year of eligibility through a loophole,” former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sleeper NFL believed Smith would go the Chad Powers route.

Jonnu Smith at Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/9J3LbSO5wz — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 24, 2026

Unfortunately for the TE Smith, he'd be a 30-year-old collegiate player if he even attempts to return to CFB. Let alone a college football realm now featuring contracts and NIL deals.

Article Continues Below

Ohio State continuing NFL tradition under Ryan Day

Day created a pro atmosphere in Columbus since taking over for Urban Meyer.

He tabbed Chip Kelly to run his offense during the 2024 national title run. Granted, Kelly had expertise in running college offenses at Oregon and then UCLA — the latter Kelly fled to join Day. But Kelly had previous NFL experience coaching the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

But Day didn't add a previous coach from the league on the offensive side. He landed Matt Patricia last offseason to replace Jim Knowles.

The new OC will create new ways to utilize Jeremiah Smith while also working with Heisman Trophy finalist QB Julian Sayin.