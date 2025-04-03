After getting drafted No. 11 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Marshon Lattimore graduated from the Ohio State football program, earning a spot on the New Orleans Saints' defense for nearly a decade. In that time, Lattimore repped No. 23 on his jersey, bringing the same number to his Washington Commanders uniform once he got traded from the Saints midway through the 2024 season. However, in 2025, Lattimore is cooking up a new look, per Adam Schefter on X, that should bring fans back to his Buckeye days.

“Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore, who wore No. 23 in his first season with Washington, will switch back to No. 2 — the same number he wore at Ohio State,” Schefter wrote.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore, who wore No. 23 in his first season with Washington, will switch back to No. 2 — the same number he wore at Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/4LW3fC6mzW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the modern NFL, it's not uncommon for players to revert to their college football number. Ezekiel Elliott changed his number to reflect his former Ohio State days, donning No. 15 in 2024.

Now, Lattimore is joining the masses, changing to his Ohio State jersey number: No. 2.

While some traditionalist fans might not like the rise of single-digit jersey numbers on players outside of the quarterback, kicker, and/or punter, the times are changing. Once the NFL reeled back some of its uniform rules, it allowed more position groups to rock the single-digit threads, and plenty of players took the opportunity to change their jersey numbers.

This time, it's Lattimore, turning the clock back, and rocking his collegiate jersey number.

At Ohio State, Lattimore made most of his noise in the 2016 season, ending the year with 41 tackles, nine passes defended, and four interceptions. And after a strong entrance into the NFL — five interceptions in his rookie year — he's cooled off a bit recently.

Sure, he's getting close to 30 years old, but he hasn't recorded an interception since the first regular-season game of the 2023 campaign. So, Lattimore has gone nearly 600 days since his last interception. Maybe his jersey change is more of a mentality switch than a visual switch-up. As the saying goes: Look good, feel good, play good. Something like that.

However, regardless of his reasoning, Marshon Lattimore will wear No. 2 on his jersey in the 2025 season with the Commanders, throwing it back to his Ohio State football days.