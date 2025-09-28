After the Ohio State football team won the clash against Washington, 24-6, it was led by complementary football, with the offense and defense once again playing well. Subsequently, as the Ohio State football team snapped Washington's impressive streak of winning 22 straight home games, quarterback Julian Sayin spoke about the one play on offense that changed the dynamic.

The first score of the game wouldn't come until the second quarter, where Sayin connected on a pass off his back foot and connected with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as he scampered into the endzone. Sayin would call the play game-changing, even saying the play itself has not been practiced “too much,” according to A to Z Sports.

“That was a huge play for the offense,” Sayin said after the game. “It was 3rd and 12, maybe, we really needed that. I think the whole offense executed it really well. We hadn’t practiced it too much. We had only done it a couple of times, and I think we executed it on a high level on that one.”

It wasn't a great start for the Buckeyes, but the team fell into rhythm as head coach Ryan Day said it could have been simple to “get discouraged,” but they did not.

“It would have been very easy to get discouraged,” Day said, via Sports Illustrated. “We didn't, we hung in there, kept swinging, kept battling, we showed resilience, and that's a positive.”

Ohio State football's Ryan Day on the offensive performance

While some, like Dave Portnoy, had Washington pulling off the upset against the Ohio State football team, the defense of the Buckeyes proved to be too much as their streak stands in keeping every opponent to single-digit points. The offense was productive, totaling 357 yards, with Day speaking after the game about where they can improve.

“Well, I think it's important that we continue to grow on offense and figure out where the identity of this team is and where it's going,” Day said Saturday afternoon, via 247 Sports. “I think it's something that we'll work on week to week, but when you have a defense that is playing the way it is right now, you can play with confidence knowing that you don't have to score every single possession, you can control the clock and play it.”

Consequently, No. 1 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated, next facing Minnesota on Saturday night, Oct. 4.