The SEC and Big Ten each have a prime-time matchup splitting focus on Saturday night, with Alabama-Georgia and Oregon-Penn State providing plenty of compelling storylines that could remain relevant for the remainder of the season. But one must not overlook Ohio State football. Through four games, the Buckeyes are arguably the best team in the country.

Boasting a No. 1 ranking does not alone validate such a statement, but the reigning national champions are also passing the eye test. Ohio State stifled a Texas Longhorns squad that received copious praise during the preseason and has not looked back. It maintained an aura of excellence in Saturday's 24-6 road win versus Washington, ending a 22-game Huskies home winning streak that started in 2022.

The Buckeyes conquered Seattle, unfazed by an exuberant crowd and 3-0 second-quarter deficit. Impressive quarterback Julian Sayin connected with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for an 18-yard touchdown to put Ohio State on the scoreboard before halftime. Ryan Day's crew applied pressure and prevented Demond Williams Jr. from getting overly comfortable in the pocket, or outside of it.

Defensive end Caden Curry registered three sacks and five tackles for loss, putting a great burden on Washington to manufacture offense. Jedd Fisch and company did not have much of an answer, failing to score a touchdown for the first time since last November. Kayden McDonald posted two sacks and three TFLs in his own right, adding to a sensational team defensive performance.

Besides handing Washington a rare loss in Husky Stadium, Ohio State football extended its own remarkable winning streak. The program has now defeated an unranked squad on the road in 20 consecutive games. That is the mark of a true juggernaut.

The Buckeyes (4-0) will continue their quest for a second straight title when they host the Minnesota Gophers (3-1) next Saturday night.