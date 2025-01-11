Ohio State football defensive end Jack Sawyer is poking a little fun at his teammate Will Howard. Sawyer is clowning Howard for tripping and falling in the team's Cotton Bowl win over Texas.

Howard tripped in the game that probably cost him a touchdown. Sawyer actually had a touchdown, when he forced a fumble from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Sawyer returned that fumble for a touchdown, untouched. In the postgame, Sawyer made a joke about his scoop and score. He revealed what was going through his head as he returned the fumble.

“S**t, just don’t fall like Will did. Nah I’m kidding,” Sawyer said, per The Athletic.

The victory was bittersweet for Sawyer, as the defensive end played at Texas. He was actually the roommate of Texas quarterback Ewers, who he knocked down to make that play.

“I was just put in a good position by the coaches and I saw the ball pop right to me after I tackled him. I was just thinking I gotta keep staying on my feet because like I said I almost blacked out when I saw nothing but green grass ahead of me,” Sawyer said after the game, per Newsbreak.

Ohio State is moving on to the national championship game, after defeating Texas 28-14 in the game.

Ohio State overcame mistakes against Texas

The Buckeyes took advantage of Texas mistakes to pull away from the Longhorns. Sawyer's scoop and score was a dagger to the heart of the Texas football team.

Howard actually threw an interception in the game, and didn't ultimately have one of his best performances. The Ohio State quarterback finished the contest with 289 yards passing, with a touchdown and interception. He was battling a hand injury, which may have played a role in his passing mechanics.

On one play in the game, Howard stumbled and fell while running in an open-field situation.

“I fell on purpose. Nah I’m joking. It should’ve been a dang touchdown,” Howard said, per The Athletic.

Ohio State football forced two turnovers in the game, and won the turnover battle. It was a huge reason why the Buckeyes ultimately prevailed. Against Texas, the Ohio State offense actually had fewer first downs and fewer total plays. The team also committed more penalties.

Ohio State has put together three solid games in this College Football Playoff, playing great defense. The squad has defeated Tennessee, Oregon and Texas to reach the national championship game. The team, who was an early favorite to win it all, now has a chance to do exactly that.

Ohio State football plays Notre Dame in the CFP final. The game is set for Monday, January 20.