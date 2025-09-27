The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes head into their first major road test of the season against the undefeated Washington Huskies, and not everyone is convinced they will come out on top.

On Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went on the offensive, blasting head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes while boldly predicting an upset.

“Anytime they’re in deep water, Ohio State folds,” Dave Portnoy said. “We’ve seen it against Michigan. You keep it close into the third or fourth quarter, and the real Buckeyes come out — the ones who panic.”

As a die-hard Michigan fan, Portnoy’s bias is obvious, but his comments still add fuel to what is already one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Adding to the week’s storylines, Ohio State dropped a short but powerful video on its official Twitter account featuring former Buckeyes star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The current Seattle Seahawks wideout was in the building to show his support. In the clip, JSN looked at home while delivering a simple but heartfelt message: “Good to be back, good to be with my family… let’s go.”

The timing couldn’t have been better, as Ohio State looks to rally support before facing a dangerous Washington squad.

Article Continues Below

For Ryan Day’s team, the matchup represents more than just a test of talent — it’s a test of composure. Washington Stadium is notorious for its raucous environment, and the Ohio State football team is preparing accordingly.

Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman explained to the Delaware Gazette that the Buckeyes have been drilling silent cadences in practice to prepare for the crowd noise. “It’s all about communication and poise in the noise,” Hinzman said.

Head coach Ryan Day admitted silent counts can sometimes make an offense feel passive, but stressed that his veteran offensive line has the experience to turn the noise into an advantage.

The bigger question is how freshman quarterback Julian Sayin will respond in his first road start. Against a Washington defense eager to disrupt, Sayin will need to establish control early.

Meanwhile, the Huskies’ quarterback, Demond Williams Jr., continues to impress, adding another layer of intrigue to this showdown.

Both teams enter with high expectations, and the winner will take a major step toward playoff positioning. For the Ohio State football team, the return of a familiar face like Smith-Njigba and the confidence of its veteran line may provide the edge they need in hostile territory.