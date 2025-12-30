Ohio State football quarterback Julian Sayin earned the respect of Mario Cristobal already. The Miami head coach raved about Jeremiah Smith, but handed the freshman quarterback eye-opening praise ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

Cristobal's words via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reveal how serious the opposing coach is taking Sayin.

“He does not look like a young guy playing the position. He looks like a guy that’s been there for a long time that has complete control of the offense,” Cristobal said during the bowl game's media day.

Sayin faced a daunting task of replacing Will Howard after the national title run. Except he ended up making a case for the Heisman Trophy. Now Saying will play in his first College Football Playoff game ever.

Is Julian Sayin, Ohio State in for huge Miami challenge?

Sayin's team are heavily favored by nearly 10 points in Arlington. Most of the national media believe OSU is built for another national title run.

But is the QB and the Buckeyes in for a more stout challenge than they think?

The Hurricanes still present matchup edges heading into New Year's Eve. Cristobal loaded the defensive trenches with speed and power in the front five. And it starts with Rueben Bain setting the tone.

Bain enters this contest fresh off piling three sacks against one other dynamic QB in Marcel Reed. But he's not only in attacking the QB.

Akheem Mesidor is relentless off the edge and hit 1.5 sacks in the CFP opening win over Texas A&M. Even safety Keionte Scott can stack the sacks too — grabbing two of Reed down in College Station.

Sayin and his offensive line will face a fast and athletic defense out of Miami. Perhaps the ‘Canes will pose an even larger challenge than Indiana's fierce defense in the Big Ten title game.