Miami (FL) football survived a defensive battle against Texas A&M 10-3 on Saturday. Rueben Bain Jr. delivered two sets of attacks: One on the field, then one online directed in NSFW fashion toward Mike Elko and Trey Zuhn III.

Bain dropped Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed three times. And that performance came following some notable words from Texas A&M tackle Zuhn leading into the game.

“I don’t think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much… we have great players, we’ve got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him,” Zuhn told reporters after the Miami-Texas A&M matchup got announced.

Texas A&M’s Offensive lineman was asked “what are the keys to stopping Rueben Bain who is a top pick in the draft?” He said about Rueben Bain:

“I DONT THINK HE IS A THREAT THAT WE NEED TO WORRY ABOUT ” “WE WILL BE ABLE TO HANDLE HIM” 😬🤫 pic.twitter.com/dGTGr4QdQC — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) December 8, 2025

Bain, however, relentlessly trolled him and his head coach the moment a cellphone camera recorded him.

What Miami's Rueben Bain said to Mike Elko, Trey Zuhn and Texas A&M

Bain first grabbed the phone and fired off a “Ain't no Gig ‘Em in here” jab at Texas A&M — ridiculing the Aggies' motivational cry.

"Ain't no gig 'em in here. Go Canes." Rueben Bain Jr. after @CanesFootball win over No. 7 Texas A&M 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eEBSr2yjnh — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 20, 2025

But then Bain really went after the head coach and tackle — even referring Zuhn by his number and not his name.

“Y'all some b——,” Bain began inside the locker room. “F— you Mike Elko, f— 60, f— everybody and f— Texas A&M.”

Bain, again, unleashed heat on what was a rather windy day at College Station. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman lined him up in multiple spots — including attacking the right.

Rueben Bain Jr. has ANOTHER sack. He heard the "Day 2" grades and said UP YOURS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vWc6q0RXGf — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 20, 2025

He even defeated Zuhn as a Wide-9 defender in finishing this sack of Reed.

Mesidor with the initial pressure and Bain cleans up pic.twitter.com/QacHAIcN9s — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 20, 2025

Worse for Zuhn, he even watched Bain block a field goal that prevented an early lead for the Aggies.

RUEBEN BAIN BLOCKS THE FIELD GOAL 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/lLayZC9tWV — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 20, 2025

Bain's dominating outing handed Miami its first-ever College Football Playoff win — plus handed Mario Cristobal his first postseason win as head coach. But he clearly had Zuhn's words in mind — leading to his impressive sack day on the road. Bain even took the trolling to his Instagram page by attacking A&M and Zuhn there.