While going into Camp Randall Stadium would be a test for any program, the Ohio State football team is not just another program. Even in a down year, Wisconsin is usually a tough opponent to beat inside its home stadium. However, the Ohio State football program put on a dominant display during Saturday's 34-0 win. Post-game, Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin broke down a career-best performance with CBS Sports' Jenny Dell. CBS Sports College Football shared Sayin's praise for his teams via X, formerly Twitter.

"It's awesome to have talent around you like that."@OhioStateFB QB Julian Sayin spoke with @JennyDell_ after a career-high 393 passing yards and 4 passing TDs pic.twitter.com/BwSdCnkzN4 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's awesome to have talent around you like that,” Sayin said to Dell after the win over Wisconsin.

Two of Sayin's four scoring passes went to veteran receiver Carnell Tate. The junior had six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. The Ohio State football team is now 7-0 in addition to its number one ranking in the AP poll. That ranking likely isn't changing any time soon either. While next week's matchup against Penn State at home looked challenging to open the season, the Nittany Lions' shocking collapse over the last few games has left the program in severe turbulence. Can Sayin and the Ohio State football program notch an 8-0 start next weekend versus another conference rival?

Article Continues Below

Ohio State football looks to continue undefeated start next Saturday

Assuming the Ohio State football team takes care of business next weekend against a floundering Penn State, the Buckeyes should be favored for the rest of their regular season matchups as well. Before closing out the season in college football's biggest rivalry at Michigan, the Ohio State football program will host three out of four matchups, including the Nittany Lions, UCLA, and Rutgers. A trip to Purdue is between Penn State and UCLA.

Sayin, Tate, and the rest of the offense seem to be hitting their form. The season-opening 14-7 win over Texas, in which the Buckeyes' attack floundered at times, seems to be a distant memory. If the Ohio State football team enters Ann Arbor at 11-0, can head coach Ryan Day exercise the demons of his recent past and defeat the Wolverines? If so, then Sayin and this Buckeyes roster might be well on their way to a second consecutive College Football Playoff title.