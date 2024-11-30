It was another hugely disappointing game for the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes against archrival Michigan. Despite being favored by 19.5 points, head coach Ryan Day's team dropped a 13-10 decision at Ohio Stadium to the Wolverines. It was their fourth straight loss in the series and it knocked the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten championship game next week.

A passionate Jack Sawyer after Michigan players attempted to plant their flag on the “Block O”. pic.twitter.com/t5XKLY0NeI — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) November 30, 2024 Expand Tweet

After the game, Michigan players attempted to plant a block M flag in the center of the field on the Ohio State logo. Buckeyes players were clearly angry, and the two sides had a post-game brawl before it was broken up.

Ohio State players were clearly upset at the postgame development as well as the defeat in the game. Nobody seemed to take it harder than Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer, who let loose with a stream of obscenities directed at the Michigan program and the players who attempted to plant the flag.

The Buckeyes fell to 10-2 with the loss and finished the regular season with a 7-2 mark in the Big Ten. The Wolverines had struggled most of the season, but they gained confidence in a 50-6 triumph over Northwestern last week and they were able to contain Ohio State's offense. Michigan improved its record to 7-5 and 5-4 in the Big Ten.

Michigan holds Ohio State scoreless in the second half

Ohio State appeared to have gained some momentum when quarterback Will Howard threw a 10-yard TD pass to star freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That tied the score at 10-10, and the Buckeyes wanted to capitalize further as they received the second-half kickoff.

However, the Buckeyes started that drive at their own 6-yard line and could only get as far as the Michigan 38-yard line before they punted the ball back to Ohio State.

The score remained tied until Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada nailed a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds remaining. The Buckeyes were unable to mount a drive in the final seconds and that gave Michigan the upset.