Bedlam struck Columbus, as Michigan football upset detested foe Ohio State on its own turf, 13-10. It was an ugly game, but one the Wolverines worked desperately hard to win. Without both Will Johnson and Colston Loveland, they overcame a vaunted Buckeyes roster in shocking fashion. There was not much time to process the outcome, however, as the squads became embroiled in a postgame melee.

Michigan attempted to twist the knife a bit more on its longstanding rival, planting its school flag at the 50-yard line. Needless to say, Ohio State players did not take the gesture well, and rushed toward the men who just handed them a stinging defeat. And the fight was on.

Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer ripped the flag away from the opposition and threw it on the ground, while hostility ramped up on both sides. Police intervened and used pepper spray to curtail the madness, which got in the eyes of players and at least one photographer, per Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. A hard-fought battle ends in infamy.

Eventually, the cops were able to separate the two teams and defuse the situation. Emotions will run high for a while, though. Michigan will likely take issue with Ohio State's heated response to their boasting, as evidenced by Kalel Mullings' postgame remarks. There is also bound to be backlash for the pepper spray.

Will Ohio State football use this upset loss as fuel?

Play-by-play man Gus Johnson criticized the Wolverines for the extra celebration, believing the flag-planting to be “unnecessary.” When the adrenaline finally does wear off, Ohio State is still going to have a bad taste in its mouth. The program has now lost four consecutive games to Michigan after dominating the rivalry during the previous decade. The senior class will graduate knowing it will never beat its sworn enemy.

That pain can be mended by a national championship run, though. The Buckeyes' slot in the 12-team College Football Playoff will probably be safe even with this misstep, considering it owns a win over No. 4 Penn State and a narrow road loss to No. 1 Oregon. But the defeat will undoubtedly complicate their road to a potential title. The Big Ten Championship is no longer in play, which means that Ryan Day and company will be denied a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

So, in essence, Michigan's victory could ultimately lead to Ohio State's undoing. That possibility would make it much easier for Ann Arbor to accept a 7-5 campaign. Day can flip the switch, though. He has a long break to get his guys refocused and back to playing their best brand of football.

Whatever energy is left from the game and brawl must be saved and constructively used in December. And maybe beyond.