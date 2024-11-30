The misery for Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day against the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines continued on Saturday afternoon. Day had hoped to earn his first win over Michigan since 2019 and break a three-year losing skid.

The Wolverines had no intention of granting Day's wish, instead shocking the heavily favored Buckeyes in a low-scoring affair, emerging with a 13-10 win to claim their fourth straight win over their rivals; the afternoon was also marred by a postgame brawl between Ohio State and Michigan players.

A sobering statistic was posted on X by College Football insider Brett McMurphy, something that Buckeyes fans will cringe when they see it.

“Ryan Day vs. Michigan: 1-4,” McMurphy began his post with.

“Ryan Day vs. rest of Big Ten: 44-1,” he concluded.

Talk about a stunning stat! Could Day's job be in danger after the fourth straight loss to Michigan, especially on Saturday when his Buckeyes were so heavily favored?

Will Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day survive this latest loss to Michigan?

Day has now gone four straight games without a win against the rival Wolverines, something that was previously unthinkable during the tenure of former head coach Urban Meyer, who routinely defeated Michigan and their former head coach Jim Harbaugh in the annual edition of “The Game”.

Don't be surprised to see Day's job in danger, according to Rob Oller of The Columbus Dispatch.

“If Ohio State coach Ryan Day thought his seat was hot before the game, it just turned into an inferno,” Oller wrote following the game. “Everything that could go wrong pretty much did, including strange decision-making by the offensive coaching staff…..clearly, UM has Day's number.”

Day has clearly demonstrated an ability to get the job done against top Big Ten opponents over the last several years, but the Wolverines have become his kryptonite. Will he pay for it with his job after a fourth straight setback?