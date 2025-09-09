The Ohio State football program has gotten off to a strong start to the 2025 season, currently sitting at 2-0 after a resounding 70-0 victory over Grambling State on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. It's been an impressive opening act for a Buckeyes team looking to defend its national championship from a year ago, and having to do so despite having lost an immense amount of talent over the offseason.

In addition to losing players like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Will Howard to the NFL draft, the Buckeyes have also lost a considerable amount of talent to the transfer portal.

Recently, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day weighed in on a controversial idea that would make the transfer portal open for just a one-time window.

“I don't think it's a good idea at all,” said Day. “In the conversations we've had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree.”

The transfer portal has indeed become a controversial topic of conversation in recent years, with some arguing that it gives players too much power, while others pointing out that players should have the same rights that NBA free agents do to choose their own path forward.

Can Ohio State repeat?

Despite the immense amount of talent they lost over the offseason, Ohio State football still has a stacked roster, with arguably the country's best player in sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and its best defensive player in safety Caleb Downs.

This, combined with some strong quarterback play thus far from newcomer Julian Sayin, has allowed the Buckeyes to get off to a strong start to the new year even as they undergo a bit of a transitional period from a roster perspective.

Any doubts about Day's abilities as a head coach have been fully erased, although he likely will want to get the Michigan monkey off his back once and for all this year.

In any case, Ohio State football will next take the field on Saturday evening for a home game against Ohio before hitting the road to take on Washington the following week.