Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wants his team to stay motivated, ahead of their next game against Ohio. Ohio just upset West Virginia in Athens, and now travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.

Day doesn't feel that his team will take Ohio lightly.

“I don't think it's gonna be hard for us to motivate our team,” Day said, per Eleven Warriors.

Ohio State is ranked no. 1 in the country, per the Associated Press College Football poll. The team toppled Texas in their first game, to take the top spot in the polls. Ohio State followed that up with a blowout win over Grambling State.

“Offensively, I felt like we got off to a fast start. … We were executing right out of the gate. … We came out with the right attitude, certainly after the big win against Texas. There was no letdown in terms of effort,” Day added.

Ohio State football is playing their final non conference game, before the Big Ten schedule starts.

Ohio State hopes to go undefeated this year

The Buckeyes look once again like one of the best college football teams in the country. Ohio State won the national championship last season, despite losing the Big Ten title.

This season, Ohio State football is led by a different quarterback. Will Howard is gone, and he is replaced by Julian Sayin. Sayin has been effective so far. He has 432 passing yards this season, with five touchdowns and an interception.

Day says his quarterback is learning from his mistakes. Sayin threw his first interception of the season against Grambling.

“He played really well, the ball came out on time, he made some accurate throws. … Certainly a learning lesson down there in the red area, but he learns quickly,” Day added.

The Buckeyes play the Bobcats Saturday night at 7:00 ET. Ohio is 1-1 on the season, with their loss coming against Big Ten conference member Rutgers.