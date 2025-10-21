Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day sent a clear message about recruiting quarterbacks after being successful with his transfer additions at the position.

Day has taken advantage of the transfer portal with his last two Ohio State starting QB’s. Will Howard transferred in from Kansas State and went on to win the National Championship with Ohio State. This year’s starter Julian Sayin is in his second season at Ohio State, but he transferred after a season at Alabama.

The Buckeyes head coach appeared on a Monday segment of ESPN's College Football show Nonstop. He said he’d prefer to recruit a player out of high school to develop them at Ohio State, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

“Well in a perfect world, we’d like to bring somebody in and then develop them while they’re here. That doesn’t always work out that way, you know. I think if someone is going to come into our program, they have to have played a decent amount of football if they’re going to play in year one,” Day said at the 35:39 mark.

“Because what we do, how we do it, is maybe a little bit different than some of the other places. Will Howard, quite honestly, and he would tell you, it took until the first month of the season before he really got a feel for how we do things and what we do. Which was very different than where we came from. Julian is in year two so he’s picking it up.”

What lies ahead for Ryan Day, Ohio State

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That seems to be the mindset Ryan Day is following as he continues to succeed with his quarterback approach at Ohio State.

When it comes down to it, the No. 1 Buckeyes continue to shine as reigning national champions. They boast a perfect 7-0 record, standing tall as the best squad in the country while having targets on their backs.

They are tied for the top spot in the Big Ten standings, even with the excelling Indiana Hoosiers. It's clear that Ohio State is making a strong case for College Football Playoff contention, possibly seeing them in th mix for a second straight national title.

The No. 1 Buckeyes will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. ET.