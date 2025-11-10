Tom Brady had a positive outlook for Matthew Stafford following the Los Angeles Rams' 42-26 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Stafford continues to shine as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even at age 37. While his athleticism has declined over time, his throwing ability continues to age gracefully as one of the best passers this season. It also helps that he has star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams among others to throw the ball to, propping up his numbers even more.

This was no different when he took on the 49ers' defense. He torched them throughout the day, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 24 completions.

Brady reacted to Stafford's performance after the game on the FOX broadcast. He named Stafford as his Player of the Game, making a playful joke about the quarterback's age as he looks forward to seeing him continue to play in the NFL. Stafford took the joke in lighthearted fashion, as one should.

“You're only 37, you got at least another 8 years to play so, I can't wait to watch all of them,” Brady said.

“You're only 37, you got at least another 8 years to play so, I can't wait to watch all of them.” 😅@TomBrady caught up with @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford after naming him his #LFG Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/vVAMkLARe1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2025

How Matthew Stafford, Rams played against 49ers

Matthew Stafford continues to show he's still got it as the Rams outmatched the 49ers throughout the matchup.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter, a lead they never gave up. Even as San Francisco produced touchdowns in the second half, the Rams did all the damage they needed to inflict on their division rival to secure the road win.

Kyren Williams had himself a strong day leading the rushing attack. He had 14 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 11 yards. Blake Corum followed with 13 rushes for 56 yards.

Six players made two or more catches throughout the game, including Williams. Davante Adams led the way with six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Puka Nacua came next with five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Colby Parkinson had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tyler Higbee made three catches for 33 yards and Davis Allen caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown.

The Rams will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET.