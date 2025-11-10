The Minnesota Vikings’ 27-19 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 dropped them to 4-5 after costly false starts and turnovers undermined their offensive flow.

Minnesota was flagged 13 times for 102 yards, with eight of those penalties coming from false starts, the most by a home team since the 2009 Buffalo Bills. Right tackle Brian O’Neill was penalized three times, while McCarthy, receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Ben Yurosek, and fellow linemen Christian Darrisaw and Blake Brandel accounted for the remaining infractions. Five of the false starts came on first downs, pushing the Vikings behind the chains early and making key situations more difficult.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy, making his fourth career start, took responsibility for the chaos, saying:

“As a quarterback, you’re the orchestrator of the orchestra. I take full responsibility for anything that happens on that field,” (h/t Alex Lewis of The Athletic).

The penalties exacted a heavy toll on multiple drives, including third-and-short situations where Minnesota failed to convert. Running back Aaron Jones suggested some Ravens defenders exploited the confusion by barking out cadence cues, but McCarthy and the offensive line struggled to adjust despite a mostly subdued U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

Turnovers made matters even worse. McCarthy threw two interceptions on poorly executed deep passes, while kickoff returner Myles Price fumbled in Minnesota territory. These errors directly led to 13 points for Baltimore. McCarthy finished 20 of 42 for 248 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, with a passer rating of 54.5. The Vikings’ late 62-yard connection to Jalen Nailor and a touchdown in the fourth quarter failed to change the outcome. Jefferson, targeted 12 times, was held to four receptions for 37 yards.

Minnesota's defense initially limited Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense, allowing only three field goals in the first half. But in the second half, Baltimore scored 18 points, including a one-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill and connections from Jackson to Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman, deciding the contest.

Coach Kevin O’Connell indicated the team will conduct an all-offense review to address pre-snap penalties, making clear the importance of protecting a young quarterback. The Vikings, who averaged 6.7 yards per carry on Sunday, will work to iron out mistakes ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears.