Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed that he had an honest talk with offensive coordinator John Morton about making changes after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

According to a report from ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Campbell told Morton that he would take over playcalling duties to get them back on track. Still, he stressed that he needs Morton by his side.

Their truthful conversation paid dividends on Sunday, as they walloped the Washington Commanders, 44-22, at Northwest Stadium. The Lions improved to 6-3.

After the game, the 49-year-old Campbell heaped praise on the 56-year-old Morton.

“Listen, John Morton's all team. That's all he cares about. He just wants to win. He wants to be a part of it. He wants to help where he can, and he was outstanding today,” said Campbell.

“He's a grinder, he's a worker, and he just tries to help and give you anything you can possibly need for the game. Look, if you're him, of course it probably doesn't feel too good (to be called out), but he's also a pro and he understands everything, so we move on.”

The Lions tallied their second-highest output this season, scoring on eight consecutive drives against the Commanders. They tallied 546 total yards on 68 plays, including a season-high 226 rushing yards.

Jared Goff had a prolific outing after going 25-of-33 for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs scored twice on 15 carries and 142 yards, while Jameson Williams had six carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Morton is in his second stint with the Lions after serving as offensive assistant in 2022 before joining the Denver Broncos as pass game coordinator from 2023 to 2024.

Detroit will aim for back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.