There's a big reason why Ryan Day earned his $12.5 million extension with Ohio State football.

His leadership.

In a story by On3 Sports, the head coach explained his unique way of teaching the current and new players how to be leaders.

“They still don’t know that yet because it’s going to be when they come back,” Day said. “So I won’t say the name of the book yet, but the idea of the book is that guys who were not in leadership roles the year before need to now carry the water.”

Plenty of the 2024-25 roster had leaders on it. TreVeyon Henderson and Will Howard were two of the main offensive leaders. Defensively, there were Cody Simon and Jack Sawyer.

Both the offense and defense lost major leaders in that regard. Safe to say, though, that Day is searching for his next leader.

Ryan Day's leadership has Ohio State football looking good

Leadership is an important quality in all sports. However, the best in college football have a winning expectation. That's been Day's mantra ever since he stepped into Columbus.

For instance, Day said that the Ohio State football QB race is a two-horse race. These teases from Day have proved to be what he's searching for.

However, the head coach elaborated more on the leadership point.

“That’s important, and I think it’s different when you’re actually in that role as a leader,” Day said. “We’re going to try to use that as a reference point, just to try to help them understand that when you’re a leader, you have to take on the burden of being a leader.

“It’s one thing to sit in the back and watch somebody else do it, because we have lost a lot of leadership. Now, we do have some guys who are stepping up in a big way, and they just need more opportunity. So that’s going to be the summer project.”

With the spring game wrapped up, Ohio State football is looking to go back to back with a national championship. Guys like Julian Sayin could be the difference maker.

However, the Buckeyes will looking for anyone to step up as a leader heading into the 2025 season.