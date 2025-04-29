The Ohio State football team lost quarterback Will Howard this offseason as he was just drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Howard helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship last year, and now he needs to be replaced. Ohio State has a QB battle on its hands, and it's between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Keinholz. According to head coach Ryan Day, true freshman Tavien St. Claire isn't quite in the mix.

Julian Sayin, Lincoln Keinholz and Tavien St. Claire have all gotten reps throughout spring ball, but Sayin and Keinholz are the ones seriously competing for the starting job.

“Ryan Day said Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair all had good moments during Ohio State's spring game,” Chase Brown said in a post. “He called the Buckeyes' quarterback battle ‘a two-horse race' between Sayin and Kienholz.”

This QB battle between Sayin and Keinholz is likely going to go well into the offseason. There is no need to rush it, and both players seem to be neck-and-neck right now based on what Day has said in the past.

Both Sayin and Keinholz received playing time last season, but neither of them saw the field much. Sayin finished the year 5/12 threw the air for 84 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He completed 41.7% of his passes.

Keinholz saw a little bit more action than Sayin as he was 10/22 on the year for 111 yards, zero touchdowns and zero picks. He completed 45.5% of his passes.

Lincoln Keinholz has spent his entire career with the Ohio State football team, but Sayin transferred in from Alabama.

Ohio State should be a national title contender once again in 2025 as the team is once again going to be loaded with talent. The big question mark is the QB position, however. Replacing a QB from a national title team is never easy, and no matter what, the Buckeyes are going to have an inexperienced player under center next year, which will be a change from Will Howard who transferred in after being the starter at Kansas State. There will be inexperience, but Ohio State still does have two solid options at QB.