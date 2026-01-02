On Thursday, faithful at Ole Miss got even with now former coach Lane Kiffin. They pulled off a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl.

As a result, they will head to the College Football Playoff semifinals to take on Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. Still, the fans and community haven't forgotten Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to go coach at LSU towards the latter half of the regular season.

In a friendly yet explicit rendition of “Where's Waldo?:, a fan stood out in the crowd wearing a shirt that read “F*ck Kiffin” for the nation to see on ESPN, per Awful Announcing.

There it was—a visual symbol crystalizing the deep seeded hatred toward Kiffin. Certainly, Kiffin won't be forgiven for his actions in the near future.

Before leaving, Ole Miss was 11-1 as they would eventually clinch a CFB playoff berth. Earlier then that, he had led the Rebels to a 55-19 record during his tenure, which include a place in the 2023 Peach Bowl. A game in which the Rebels defeated Penn Stat 38-23.

Then, he chose to leave for the chance to play for a national title contender and all hell broke loose.

The fans booed Kiffin and his family as they boared a plane bound for Baton Rouge. Also, he too pleasure in seeing fans give out “F*ck Kiffin” kits during Christmas.

It's going to take a long time for Ole Miss to forgive Lane Kiffin, if that is even possible

Probably the best example in sports of fans hating but then loving someone again is LeBron James. In 2010, LeBron made the infamous decision to leave Cleveland and join the Miami Heat in what became known as “The Decision”. He did it on live television and the fans in Cleveland felt irate and betrayed.

Jerseys were burnt, his billboard was taken down, and when he returned playing for the Heat, fans booed him. However, once he made the choice to return to Cleveland in 2015, all was forgiven, especially since he led the Cavs to a title in 2016.

In the case of Kiffin, nobody knows for sure what happens next as far his relationship with Ole Miss. But for now, the anger is real and any inch of forgiveness is beyond the pale.