It has been an ugly Opening Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets. They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but a five-run inning from New York in the bottom of the first chased Paul Skenes from the mound after just two outs. Juan Soto was a factor in that unbelievable first inning, but added to his solid day with an RBI to give the Mets a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Juan Soto collects his first RBI of 2026 💪#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/FNk4TayuHk — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

The RBI couldn't have come at a better time for the Mets. They were slowly letting Pittsburgh back into the game after a couple of home runs from Brandon Lowe, but Soto was able to start a three-run inning that got their lead back up to five.

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The off the end of the bat single gave Juan Soto a 2-3 day with a walk, an RBI, and a run. It may seem like a bit of a lucky break to get the ball through the infield, but it's a product of how well the Mets have been seeing the ball all day off the Pirates.

The Mets entered the season looking like an elite offense, and they haven't disappointed. Five of their nine hitters have an RBI already in this game, with one from each of the 2-6 hitters. Lead-off hitter Francisco Lindor also chipped in with three walks and three runs. The only players without a hit are Lindor, because of the walks, newcomer Bo Bichette, and rookie Carson Benge.

The Mets hope to hang on for a victory in a game that started disastrously but was saved by a lethal offense.