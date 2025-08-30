Ohio State football fans made sure Dave Portnoy knew he was deep in enemy territory. The Barstool Sports founder, a proud Michigan supporter, was met with loud boos as he arrived for Big Noon Kickoff. Yet what started as a rude welcome quickly turned hilarious. Former Ohio state football coach Urban Meyer presented Dave Portnoy a Buckeyes jersey on set. The unexpected gift instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend. It perfectly captured the heated rivalry’s playful side.

Portnoy embraced the boos and leaned into his Michigan pride. He revealed a shirt under his jacket that read “Still Can’t Beat Michigan,” fueling even louder reactions from the crowd. He used the moment to taunt Ohio State fans, declaring that the Big Ten still runs through Ann Arbor until proven otherwise. The tension and comedy blended perfectly, setting the stage for a memorable exchange that fans will not forget anytime soon.

Then came Meyer’s big move. With a grin, Urban Meyer tossed Portnoy a No. 16 Ohio State jersey with “El Presidente” stitched on the back. The crowd erupted, knowing the rivalry dynamic just got more entertaining. Instead of expressing gratitude, Portnoy joked that the jersey’s “pretty gross colors” might work better as toilet paper in his house. His jab drew laughter and groans, amplifying the playful energy on set and making the segment an instant viral hit.

"The Meyer family wanted to welcome you to Big Noon Kickoff."@CoachUrbanMeyer gifts @stoolpresidente an Ohio State jersey pic.twitter.com/FW4t64mduR — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

The exchange showed Meyer’s sense of humor and his ability to play along with the rivalry’s theatrics. For Portnoy, the troll battle fit perfectly with his outspoken personality and love for stirring reactions. Some Buckeye fans may not have appreciated his antics. Still, the back-and-forth gave everyone something to talk about ahead of kickoff and beyond.

With Dave Portnoy’s fiery Michigan energy clashing with Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes legacy, Big Noon Kickoff is leaning fully into rivalry theater. The addition of Portnoy ensures more viral moments, unexpected twists, and unpredictable exchanges. One thing is certain: Ohio State football coverage won’t be boring anytime soon.