Ohio State football fans made sure Dave Portnoy knew he was deep in enemy territory. The Barstool Sports founder, a proud Michigan supporter, was met with loud boos as he arrived for Big Noon Kickoff. Yet what started as a rude welcome quickly turned hilarious. Former Ohio state football coach Urban Meyer presented Dave Portnoy a Buckeyes jersey on set. The unexpected gift instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend. It perfectly captured the heated rivalry’s playful side.

Portnoy embraced the boos and leaned into his Michigan pride. He revealed a shirt under his jacket that read “Still Can’t Beat Michigan,” fueling even louder reactions from the crowd. He used the moment to taunt Ohio State fans, declaring that the Big Ten still runs through Ann Arbor until proven otherwise. The tension and comedy blended perfectly, setting the stage for a memorable exchange that fans will not forget anytime soon.

Then came Meyer’s big move. With a grin, Urban Meyer tossed Portnoy a No. 16 Ohio State jersey with “El Presidente” stitched on the back. The crowd erupted, knowing the rivalry dynamic just got more entertaining. Instead of expressing gratitude, Portnoy joked that the jersey’s “pretty gross colors” might work better as toilet paper in his house. His jab drew laughter and groans, amplifying the playful energy on set and making the segment an instant viral hit.

The exchange showed Meyer’s sense of humor and his ability to play along with the rivalry’s theatrics. For Portnoy, the troll battle fit perfectly with his outspoken personality and love for stirring reactions. Some Buckeye fans may not have appreciated his antics. Still, the back-and-forth gave everyone something to talk about ahead of kickoff and beyond.

With Dave Portnoy’s fiery Michigan energy clashing with Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes legacy, Big Noon Kickoff is leaning fully into rivalry theater. The addition of Portnoy ensures more viral moments, unexpected twists, and unpredictable exchanges. One thing is certain: Ohio State football coverage won’t be boring anytime soon.

More NCAA Football News
Lee Corso on the ESPN College Gameday set at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl.
College football news: Lee Corso banner goes viral on College GamedayZachary Draves ·
Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day addresses his team after the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State’s Ryan Day gets 100% real on dealing with pressureCaleb Nixon ·
Texas Longhorns football quarterback Arch Manning (16) smiles after scoring a touch down as the Texas Longhorns take on Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
Texas’ Arch Manning immediately gets ‘overrated’ chants at Ohio StateTim Crean ·
Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports founder and owner walks along the sidelines before the playing of the 125 Army Navy game at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Dec 14, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dave Portnoy poses with solders before the between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Commanders Field.
Watch Dave Portnoy hype Michigan football in front of Ohio State fansJaren Kawada ·
LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs with the ball as Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Lee Corso makes bold LSU football championship predictionJosh Davis ·
Dave Portnoy sparks drama ahead of the Ohio State football showdown with the Longhorns as Buckeyes fans boo his arrival in Columbus.
Dave Portnoy receives rude greeting from Ohio State football fans in ColumbusYasmin Edañol ·