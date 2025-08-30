The atmosphere around Ohio State football is electric, but not everyone received a warm welcome in Columbus. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy arrived ahead of Ohio State's anticipated showdown against the Texas Longhorns and was met with animosity from passionate Buckeyes fans.

Soon after, videos of Dave Portnoy moments began trending online. Walking into enemy territory while singing “The Victors,” Michigan’s fight song, he only intensified the rivalry and stirred up even more drama.

THE ONE AND ONLY @stoolpresidente IS HERE Dave Portnoy arrives in Columbus singing "The Victors" pic.twitter.com/UQLVMPHMB7 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moreover, Portnoy, known for his outspoken personality and strong Michigan allegiance, appeared unfazed by the hostile welcome. Meanwhile, the boos rained down as Buckeyes fans packed the streets, preparing for one of the most high-profile games of the season. Consequently, his decision to taunt the Ohio State football faithful with Michigan’s anthem only heightened the reactions. As a result, the video clips have spread rapidly, making his arrival one of the most talked-about moments leading up to kickoff.

🗣️ @stoolpresidente is welcomed by loud Boos in Columbus pic.twitter.com/Q560cPH7hh — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) August 30, 2025

For the Ohio State football program, this week carries high stakes. In fact, facing the Longhorns is more than just a matchup, it’s a statement game for the Buckeyes. With College Football Playoff implications on the line, the crowd energy in Columbus has reached a fever pitch. Naturally, Ohio state football fans are rallying behind their team, and any Michigan connection, like Dave Portnoy’s, draws instant backlash.

Nevertheless, despite the boos, Portnoy leaned into the moment, smiling and soaking up the chaos. After all, he has built his brand on controversy and thrives in hostile environments. Thus, for him, Columbus offered the perfect stage to amplify the rivalry while promoting Barstool’s coverage of the game.

Finally, as kickoff approaches, all eyes are on the field. At the same time, Portnoy’s appearance has added an extra layer of drama to an already massive college football weekend. Whether his antics fuel the Buckeyes’ motivation or simply rile up their fans, one thing is certain. The spotlight on Columbus just got even brighter.