The Ohio State Buckeyes may be ranked as the country's No. 1 college football team, but Ryan Day will not take Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers lightly.

“We know going into any game on the road is a challenge in this league,” Day said, via Daniel Hager of On3sports. “We know what we’re gonna get, and for us, as you know, we want to continually focus on our process and how we do things… I’m sure they feel like their backs are against the wall a little bit, fighting for the season, which I can understand. When you get that, you’re gonna get a team that comes out with their hair on fire…

“Luke Fickell is a very good coach. He knows winning football, and his team plays hard.”

However, while top-ranked Ohio State taking the trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison seriously is a sign of a true champion, Day doesn't have to say things about his opponent that can be proven otherwise.

“They play sound football. I know the season hasn’t gone the way they expected it to go, but at the same time, put the film on. They’re one of the better defenses in the country, and all it takes is a few big plays and getting the offense in rhythm, and they’re gonna be in these games,” Day said.

Wisconsin's defense has allowed 317.0 yards per game this season, a figure that ranks ninth in the Big Ten. According to Hager, when the Badgers have played against Power Four opponents this year, they've allowed 31.5 points per game. That's not exactly what should be touted as a good defensive unit.

It won't be easy for Bucky Badger this weekend, as the Buckeyes have a ton of promise offensively. Julian Sayin is getting compliments from Nick Saban early in his career, Carnell Tate is boosting his NFL Draft stock, and Jeremiah Smith is on track to break a conference record in touchdowns only midway through his sophomore campaign.

On Saturday afternoon, Ohio State will put its perfect 6-0 record on the line against Wisconsin (2-4).