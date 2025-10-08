The 2025 Oklahoma football season has gotten off to a great start. The Sooners are undefeated and enter the Red River Rivalry against the Texas Longhorns as the fifth-ranked team in the country. The Longhorns are struggling in comparison after they fell out of the AP top 25, but this rivalry game offers a unique challenge for both teams because it matters a lot and could be a turning point for the winner.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit met with legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops to discuss what the rivalry means for each program. Stoops said that the fanbases and the programs have a mutual respect for success, but when they play, the hatred is also there, making the rivalry even more passionate.

When asked how the rivalry relates to others he has been a part of, Stoops said, “Our traditions and history of success and winning championships make it pretty darn special. It's been chippy and a little bit of everything, but overall, it's been respectful. I think there's an overall appreciation and mutual respect between both schools and what they represent.”

One of the most unique aspects of the Red River Rivalry is that it's played at a neutral site in Dallas, Texas, at the original Cotton Bowl, during the Texas State Fair. The other unique aspect of the game is that an equal number of tickets is sold for both teams, and each fanbase gets one side of the stadium. So when there's an aerial shot of the stadium, one side of the stadium is crimson, and the other side is burnt orange.

Bob Stoops would know more about the rivalry than most after his legendary tenure with the Sooners. He also finished with a 10-6 record against the Longhorns, proving he knows what he is talking about. However, Texas leads the all-time series 64-51-5 over the Sooners as they get ready for the 121st meeting in the rivalry.

Arch Manning said he was excited about the game despite his inconsistent performance throughout the year. He said that players on both teams came to their schools specifically because of how unique this game is.