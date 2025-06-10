Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables has had a roller coaster of a start in three seasons with Oklahoma. He has two 6-7 seasons and a 10-3 season sandwiched in the middle, proving he's shown his potential as a coach, but an ability to sustain that momentum has been far more difficult. This upcoming season has all the makings of a make-or-break year at Oklahoma, but the Sooners have a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail, which has carried over into the 2026 class.

The Sooners got a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman, Noah Best, out of Midlothian, Texas, for the 2026 recruiting class. On3's Hayes Fawcett posted the commitment graphic to announce the signing. Best is a massive lineman, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 305 pounds. He comes to Norman to learn under one of the best offensive coaches in college football, Bill Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh has been in Oklahoma since 2013 and has sent 14 offensive linemen to the NFL. The most notable have been Orlando Brown and Creed Humphrey. Best could be the next in line among those NFL players thanks to his massive frame and the potential he has already shown at the high school level.

Thanks to Best's commitment, Oklahoma's 2026 recruiting class will be the 33rd-ranked. The class has nine commits, and thanks to Best's commitment, it now has four four-star recruits.

The Sooners ended the 2025 recruiting cycle with the 17th-ranked class in the country. That class had 18 recruits and 22 total transfers, with the cycle's prize being incoming quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State.

Venables overhauled almost the entire Oklahoma offensive staff, and coming into this season, the biggest key was Ben Arbuckle's hiring as the new offensive coordinator from Washington State. That stop in Pullman was a huge reason Mateer transferred to Norman.

Oklahoma is in a win-now mood. After their subpar season last year, they must show they can compete in the SEC. This season's schedule does them no favors again. Still, they continue to win off-field recruiting, with who they hired in Arbuckle and Jim Nagy coming over to be the General Manager after running the Senior Bowl.

Best's commitment is the latest indication that Oklahoma is experiencing a lot of momentum, which the hope is will translate to on-field success in September.