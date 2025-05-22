Oklahoma football’s second season in the SEC will be a pivotal one for head coach Brent Venables, who enters his third year at the helm with pressure mounting.

Under Venables, the Sooners are 22–17 and have posted just one winning season. That track record won’t be tolerated in Norman much longer.

Last season, Oklahoma navigated one of the most difficult schedules in college football. The Sooners faced four top-20 teams and went just 1–3 in those matchups. The 2025 slate could prove even more brutal, with as many as eight opponents projected to begin the season ranked in the top 25.

In an effort to stay competitive, Venables and his staff were aggressive in the transfer portal. Oklahoma added 21 transfers in total, including one of the portal’s top quarterbacks in Washington State’s John Mateer. The Sooners also landed Florida State four-star transfer wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and four-star Cal running back Jaydn Ott.

The pieces are in place. Now the question is whether Venables and his staff can finally put it all together.

2025 Oklahoma Football Schedule

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Sooners have the No. 1 ranked strength of schedule, with a projected win total of 6.3.

Sat, Aug. 30 – vs. Illinois State

Mercifully, the Sooners get an easy one to begin their 2025 season. But they'll have little time to set back and rest.

Record: 1-0

Sat, Sept. 6 – vs. Michigan

Strategically, Michigan assigned head coach Sherrone Moore’s self-imposed suspension to Weeks 3 and 4 against Central Michigan and Nebraska — unless the NCAA decides otherwise. But it may not make much of a difference.

Michigan enters the season in the middle of a rebuild, and it’s unclear whether five-star freshman Bryce Underwood will be ready to take over at quarterback or if someone else will be under center.

The bigger question might be whether Oklahoma will unveil a fully revamped offense led by transfer quarterback John Mateer. And even if the Sooners do, can that offense hold up against what has consistently been a tough Michigan defense?

Mateer will be the difference — just as he’s expected to be in every big game the Sooners play this season.

Record: 2-0

Sat, Sept. 13 – at Temple

The Owls haven't won more than three games in a season in the last five years. It's doubtful new head coach K.C Keeler can right the ship in Year 1, especially against an SEC team like the Sooners. What's interesting about this matchup is that the Sooners will have to travel to Philadelphia to face Temple. It's not as if they'll be in homefield advantage, though.

Record: 3-0

Sat, Sept. 20 – vs. Auburn

Oklahoma begins SEC competition against what should be an improved Auburn team. Like Brent Venables, Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze enters a pivotal season with something to prove.

The most intriguing storyline of this matchup? Former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold returns to Norman to face his old team.

Arnold will have plenty of motivation, and that alone could make a difference. However, Auburn’s defense will need to find a way to contain John Mateer. If they can do that, this has the potential to be a slight upset — and possibly a season-saving win for Freeze.

For Venables, a loss here could cause his seat to heat up.

Record: 3-1

Sat, Oct. 4 – vs. Kentucky

Coming off a bye week, the Sooners should recoup as they welcome the Wildcats. Mark Stoops teams are known to create upsets from time to time, however. Just ask Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, who were upset by Kentucky last year at home in Oxford. But Venables can't afford take two on the chin in consecutive weeks, especially with what lies ahead.

Record: 4-1

Sat, Oct. 11 – vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl)

This is where Oklahoma’s schedule turns brutal — beginning with the Red River Showdown against Texas. At least the game takes place at the Cotton Bowl, where the crowd will be split evenly between the two fan bases, creating one of the most unique atmospheres in college football.

Rivalries like this often lead to chaos, and the Red River Showdown has a long history of unexpected outcomes. More than once, the favored team has been sent home stunned.

The quarterback battle will be the focal point, with Texas’ Arch Manning making his first start in the rivalry opposite Oklahoma’s Mateer. Both signal-callers bring dual-threat ability to the field, and their performance could not only decide the game but also serve as an early Heisman Trophy statement.

If Mateer delivers, it could be the kind of signature win that defines Oklahoma’s season — and in this scenario, he does just that, helping the Sooners upset the Longhorns in a rivalry classic.

Record: 5-1

Sat, Oct. 18 – at South Carolina

One of the most underrated atmospheres in all of college football can be found at Williams-Brice Stadium. A mid-October matchup in Columbia, South Carolina, could easily become a night game — and that would only amplify the challenge for Oklahoma.

Again, the quarterback battle here could be tremendous, with Mateer facing off against LaNorris Sellers, who has also generated early Heisman buzz of his own. With the energy of a hostile environment and two high-powered offenses on display, the stage could be set for a classic — but it might be too much for the Sooners to handle.

Record: 5-2

Sat, Oct. 25 – vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma dropped three straight games during this stretch last season, beginning with Texas. However, it wasn’t until the matchup against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad that the Sooners managed to reach the end zone.

This year’s game could look very different. The matchup shifts to Norman, and both programs have undergone major roster overhauls through the transfer portal. The key question for the Rebels will be whether redshirt sophomore Austin Simmons has fully taken over as Jaxson Dart’s replacement.

Expect Oklahoma’s defense to put pressure on the young quarterback and make things difficult from the start.

Record: 6-2

Sat, Nov. 1 – at Tennessee

Last year’s game against Tennessee was a frustrating one for both sides, as neither offense found much rhythm. Oklahoma had several chances to take control but came up short, even switching quarterbacks midgame in hopes of generating a spark.

Ironically, the Sooners enter this season with far more clarity at quarterback than the Volunteers, who essentially swapped signal-callers with UCLA following the transfer of Nico Iamaleava. Despite the challenge of playing in one of the toughest environments in college football at Neyland Stadium, Oklahoma could take control against a suspect Tennessee offense and make this one look easy.

Record: 7-2

Sat, Nov. 15 – at Alabama

Last year’s matchup in Norman turned into the signature win of the season for Oklahoma — and may have cooled the fires on Venables’ seat in the process. The Sooners dominated then-seventh-ranked Alabama, holding the Crimson Tide without a touchdown in a 24–3 victory.

This time, the game shifts to Tuscaloosa in Kalen DeBoer’s second season at the helm. The Tide will be looking for redemption, but questions remain about their identity without Jalen Milroe at quarterback and whether the team is fully bought into DeBoer’s system.

Oklahoma should expect a more prepared and motivated Alabama squad — one that could fighting for a playoff spot. Still, the Sooners manage to pull off another statement win, making it two straight over the Tide.

Record: 8-2

Sat, Nov. 22 – vs. Missouri

This was another loss for Oklahoma last season, but it came against what was likely a more talented Missouri roster than the one they'll face this year. The Tigers are without key playmakers like wide receiver Luther Burden III and quarterback Brady Cook, though they were aggressive in the transfer portal, adding 22 new players.

It’s Oklahoma’s transfer additions that prove to be the difference, though, helping the Sooners flip the script and come away with a win.

Record: 9-2

Sat, Nov. 29 – vs. LSU

It’s hard to predict exactly what LSU will look like by the time the Tigers arrive in Norman. By then, both Venables and Brian Kelly could be feeling the heat — or they could have their teams in the middle of a high-stakes SEC showdown with conference and playoff implications on the line.

The Sooners will hope for a more competitive game than last season’s 37–17 blowout loss to LSU. But in this matchup, Oklahoma drops its second home game and third overall of the season.

Record: 9-3

SEC Championship, College Football Playoff

A 9-3 regular season finish would possibly put the Sooners in discussion for an SEC Championship appearance. If not, it would still put them in line for a playoff bid, especially if their strength of schedule holds up. CFP voters could make good arguments on their behalf with potential multiple top 25 wins.