Oklahoma football hasn't smelled the Pasadena roses since Baker Mayfield led them in 2018. The Sooners earn their shot at a Rose Bowl trip this Friday to kick off their College Football Playoff run. But familiar foe Alabama stands in the way.

No doubt the Crimson Tide find themselves thinking about the previous two meetings with OU. Especially November's 23-21 Oklahoma victory that snapped a long 17-game home streak by Alabama.

OU and Brent Venables can still play a psychological game with the Tide. They know OU has Alabama's number. The Sooners will additionally feed off the energy of a likely sold out crowd inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — which seats less than 84,000.

Will Oklahoma make it an unprecedented three in a row versus ‘Bama? Time to see if the bold predictions swings in favor of the No. 8 seed in the postseason.

Oklahoma, Brent Venables will test this Alabama unit

Venables is going to unleash more fury in the trenches.

OU took advantage of poor communication on the Alabama offensive line to rattle Ty Simpson. Alabama's QB took four sacks in the process.

Kip Lewis is coming in uncaged. The outside linebacker wrecked Alabama the worst with two sacks — including on delayed blitzes that left him with only a running back to surpass.

Kip Lewis against Tennessee and Alabama this year: 17 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 3.5 TFL’s Hard to *bleeping* Kill.

Dude plays so angry 😳🔥#Sooners pic.twitter.com/sYNlJpwV0S — Connor Pasby (@ConnorPasby) November 16, 2025

Now ‘Bama has worse news opposite of re-dealing with Lewis. Top pass rusher R Mason Thomas is returning for this game, per On3/Rivals Sooners insider George Stoia III on Wednesday.

Thomas wasn't on the field during the two-point road win at Tuscaloosa. But he's equipped with a relentless motor that collapses pockets and ends with sacks.

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas + Closing speed in pursuit

+ Burst off the snap

+ Relentless motor and active hands

+ High pass-rushing IQ

+ Yannick Ngakoue vibes

– Smaller for an EDGE

– Reach blockers can wipe him out in the run game pic.twitter.com/6YKOYnyruO — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 1, 2025

The combination of Thomas and Lewis together will bring out multiple twists and creative blitz calls from Venables. Taylor Wein is another feisty defender Alabama must tangle with — as Wein produced his own breakout game in the last meeting.

This time, Alabama's OL unit must communicate inside an even louder venue. Venables looks ready to pivot back to the November blueprint but now insert Thomas in the attack coordination. OU grabs more sacks this time around against this Tide trench crew.

Article Continues Below

John Mateer will deliver better numbers

The transfer portal addition didn't deliver the most astronomical numbers versus ‘Bama — 138 passing yards with 23 rushing. His mobility and OU's defense bailed him out.

Mateer will learn his lesson from the last contest. In addition to breaking down his last game, he'll take cues from Gunner Stockton's outing in the Southeastern Conference title game.

The Georgia quarterback found success in the intermediate part of the field and on the play action. Stockton even took advantage of Alabama's lack of pass rush on the interior. Look for Mateer to take advantage.

This is Oklahoma's ‘we're back' statement

The stars are aligned for OU here. Even amid Venables' respect for Alabama.

Friday presents the chance to add to the Sooners' current string of wins over ‘Bama. But the CFP opener in Norman also presents this scenario…

Oklahoma turns to this game as its “We're back!” moment. OU uses Friday to catapult back into the national championship conversation — a first since the period Mayfield and Jalen Hurts led the offense.

Oklahoma's loaded defense, plus the addition of Mateer, have formed the perfect union for the '25 Sooners. Fans of the Sooners will have two weeks to plan out a Los Angeles trip ahead of New Year's Eve.