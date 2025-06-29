As John Mateer prepares for his first season with the Oklahoma football team, he is looking to take the talents he had from Washington State and bring them to his new squad. With fans predicting the wins and losses from Oklahoma football's schedule, Mateer is no doubt going to be crucial to the team's success this upcoming season as he speaks about the transition so far.

Mateer is coming off of last season with the Cougars, where he threw for 3,139 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. So far, Mateer has called the transition to the Sooners “awesome” as he spoke about how every aspect of his new destination has “embraced” him, according to On3 Sports.

“It’s been awesome,” Mateer said. “The people are great. The fans are great. They’ve embraced me, and teammates and coaches have really embraced me. I’ve built really good relationships. I really like all the guys. The strength test is good. I’ve gained some weight. Probably lost some today, it’s hot, but I’ve gained some weight. Got a little bigger. Getting a little faster.”

Along with Mateer, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle goes from Washington State to Oklahoma, giving the signal-caller some familiarity.

“Year three in the offense,” Mateer said. “You take some more strides. It’s really promising.”

Here's how Oklahoma football's John Mateer is dedicated

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As there doesn't seem to be competition for Oklahoma football's starting job besides Mateer, the team is looking to make a big splash in the SEC. There should be no one doubting the dedication that Mateer has, as he spoke about the actions he has taken to prepare for the season, like removing social media from his livelihood, via On3 Sports.

“I deleted Twitter – or I, like, removed it,” Mateer said. “I check it like once every four days. I was really, really bad with that stuff and looking at what people said about me. I do the best I can do, discipline myself, and not look at any of it. Because the good is cool, but the good is good until I suck and then the good is horrible and those same people, they hate me. Not actually, but on the field.”

“Even more recently, when that came out is right when I started screen time [limits]. So I didn’t look at it, people sent it to me, and I tried to not look at it because it don’t matter,” Mateer said.

At any rate, the Sooners are looking to improve after finishing with a 6-7 record, 2-6 in confefence play, as the team opens up the upcoming season against Illinois State on Saturday, August 30.