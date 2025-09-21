Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables could barely contain his excitement after the Sooners improved to 4-0 with a gritty win over Auburn.

The Tigers dominated time of possession and piled up more plays, but Oklahoma executed when it mattered most.

“This is another example that you don’t have to play perfect and have this amazing four-quarter game,” Venables said. “You just need to be good at the right moments.” That approach has defined OU’s season so far, showing a team that doesn’t flinch under pressure.

Quarterback John Mateer embodied that resilience against Auburn, throwing for 271 yards and scoring the decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, as reported by Chandler Vessels from On3, he faced questions about comparisons to Johnny Manziel, the electrifying 2012 Heisman winner. Mateer laughed off the nickname “Money Mateer” by drawing a clear line between himself and Manziel off the field.

“I’m going to church in the morning,” Mateer quipped, per George Stoia of Sooner Scoop. It was a lighthearted response, but also a signal that he wants his legacy defined by performance, not controversy.

On the field, Mateer’s production has been strong enough to warrant those comparisons. The Washington State transfer has quickly become the engine of Oklahoma’s offense, throwing for 1,217 yards and six touchdowns while adding 190 yards and five scores on the ground.

His ability to extend plays, fire accurate passes, and run when necessary has made him one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the SEC. Against Auburn, his poise in crunch time ensured the Sooners stayed perfect.

Article Continues Below

The Manziel shadow lingers because of how dominant the former Texas A&M quarterback was in his prime, but Mateer has been careful to emphasize he is carving his own path.

Manziel’s career unraveled because of off-field issues, while Mateer has positioned himself as a leader committed to his faith, his teammates, and a program with championship aspirations.

That distinction is not lost on Oklahoma fans, who have embraced both his playmaking and his personality.

National voices are starting to take notice, too. Tim Tebow recently called Oklahoma the best team in the SEC and described Mateer as “twitchy” and “fun to watch,” even invoking that same Manziel-like flair in the pocket.

With a balanced roster, an aggressive defense, and Mateer under center, the Sooners look capable of chasing not just an SEC title but a playoff berth.

Their next test comes against Kent State, where Mateer will look to keep building his case as a Heisman contender, on and off the field, on his own terms.