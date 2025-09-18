Oklahoma football gained a believer in Tim Tebow Thursday. The Heisman Trophy winner and Southeastern Conference legend handed the Sooners this title: The SEC's best team.

OU became the first dominant SEC team the Florida icon thought of first on the Rich Eisen Show Thursday.

“When you look at their violently aggressive defense, with John Mateer as the quarterback, he’s fun to watch,” Tebow began. “He’s a twitchy dude.”

He even handed Mateer this stirring Heisman comparison — placing the College Football Transfer Portal addition with this other famed SEC quarterback.

“I think he’s probably kind of has a little bit of that Johnny Manziel twitch in the pocket ability to get it out really fast. Super accurate,” Tebow said.

Tim Tebow adds another reason why he's high on Oklahoma

The famed southpaw passer likes the offensive setup in Norman, too.

“Their receivers are underrated can make a lot of plays. Just can take the top off,” Tebow said.

Ben Arbuckle has tweaked the system by turning to a power spread look. The new offensive coordinator is hitting defenses with quick-hitting passing concepts while also giving Mateer the freedom to run the football.

Article Continues Below

Tebow, though, identified where OU can become even more explosive moving forward.

“I’m excited to see when they get more of these backs going — Jaydn Ott and some of these other guys going. I think they can improve their running game,” he said.