The New Orleans Saints entered Week 12 with a chance to beat a division rival. Saints running back Alvin Kamara made his return against the Falcons despite being questionable with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, Kamara quickly suffered another injury that forced him to leave the game.

Kamara suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

Kamara went to the injury tent after going down awkwardly after hauling in a reception.

The veteran running back only managed three attempts for 11 rushing yards, plus two receptions for four yards, before leaving the game.

Atlanta has one of the weaker run defense units in the NFL. In fact, they allowed 138.5 rushing yards per game headed into Week 12.

New Orleans was probably hoping that Kamara's return against such a defense could be a big opportunity. Now Kamara's availability for the rest of the season hangs in the balance.

Article Continues Below

New Orleans would love to see Kamara return to the game and provide some stability for the offense. The Saints were struggling when Kamara was in, but it got worse once he left the lineup.

In fact, the Saints owe their defense for keeping them in the game. Safety Justin Reid picked off Falcons QB Kirk Cousins for a pick-six. That was the only score by New Orleans during the first half.

The Saints only managed 95 total yards in the first half. They are down 16-7 at halftime.

Hopefully they can rally in the second half, with or without Kamara, and secure a huge upset victory.