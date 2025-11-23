The Cleveland Browns are seeing what Shedeur Sanders can do as their starting quarterback in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, an untimely Jerry Jeudy turnover halted Sanders' starting debut in its tracks.

The quarterback found Jeudy on a long pass in open pass. Jeudy then suddenly stopped his run, which allowed the Raiders to strip the ball. He was trying to high step around the fifty yard line.

Jerry Jeudy what in the world man. pic.twitter.com/JhvyLaT3Fx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the gaffe, Cleveland still leads Las Vegas 14-3 at halftime. Sanders has completed seven-of-11 passes for 127 yards and an interception. Both of the Browns' touchdowns came on first round Quinshon Judkins rushes.

Sanders' interception came close to the line of scrimmage, with defensive end Charles Snowden coming away with the quick. It's a play that Cleveland will be heavily evaluating on tape throughout the week.

The fifth-round rookie only got his opportunity due to the injury to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. A concussion held him out of Week 12. Sanders didn't get any first-team reps leading up to the week, meaning the Raiders matchup was the first time he had a real opportunity to prove himself as the starter.

How Sanders responds in the second half will be telling. Ultimately, if the Browns come away with a win, that would be mighty impressive for a debut. But if Sanders shows a true control of the offense and can move the ball forward, it'd go a long way in lengthen his leash moving forward.

As for Jeudy, his 39-yard grab still puts him second on the team in receiving yards for the game. He'll look to build his chemistry with Sanders moving forward. Perhaps he'll stop high stepping too.