The Cleveland Browns hold a 14-3 lead at halftime over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. It's Shedeur Sanders' first career start, and he's flashed some potential early on in this matchup. So much so that one play had Myles Garrett flabbergasted on the sideline.

Late in the first quarter, the Browns had the ball on the 45-yard line in their own territory. On third and eight, the Raiders defense managed to get in the backfield and force the 23-year-old quarterback to roll right out of the pocket. Sanders launched it downfield to fellow rookie Isaiah Bond for a 44-yard play. It is officially the longest play by the offense this season.

Shedeur Sanders from way downtown:pic.twitter.com/ZVtzyNngTj https://t.co/ICMwsCyp1o — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The camera cut right to Myles Garrett, who looked completely astonished by the play before chest-bumping Isaiah McGuire in celebration. It's safe to say Shedeur Sanders has caught Garrett's attention rather quickly on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

The reaction by Myles Garrett to the Shedeur Sanders deep ball: pic.twitter.com/3gxUW12Lcn https://t.co/a2o3NbtKqk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2025

Overall, Shedeur Sanders' first career start has been up and down. He's looked good in some moments while struggling in others. Through two quarters of play, the former fifth-round pick has recorded 127 passing yards and an interception while completing 63.6% of his pass attempts.

With the Browns seeking just their third win of the season, Sanders has the opportunity to showcase his skills as a potential long-term option for Cleveland. Teammate Dillon Gabriel is ruled out with a concussion for now, but if Sanders can flash some potential with his chances on the field, then head coach Kevin Stefanski may have to make a tough decision on who will start in the final stretch of the regular season.