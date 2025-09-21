Oklahoma football trekked into Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a renewed offensive emphasis. But John Mateer and the vaunted OU attack took a backseat — as the defense piled an unreal number of sacks versus Auburn.

Head coach Brent Venables orchestrated an attack that grabbed not one, or two, but 10 sacks of Jackson Arnold. That output is now a school record for OU as the Sooners knocked off Auburn 24-17.

Oklahoma even planted the former Sooners QB inside the end zone for the safety.

Oklahoma with back-to-back sacks! They have 10 on Jackson Arnold today!

R Mason Thomas helped create the sack party in Norman. Even overpowering 6-foot-5, 319-pound right tackle Mason Murphy in this speed-to-power move.

Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas generating some insane power here for the sack + safety against Auburn.

Thomas grabbed two sacks on the evening. And he wasn't the only one who hit the multiple sack plateau.

Number of defenders who lifted Oklahoma to 10 sacks vs. Auburn

An astonishing eight different OU defenders tussled down Arnold.

Thomas was one of two defenders grabbing multiple. Jayden Jackson ended up leading the way with 2.5. Jackson even drew praise from some OU fans.

Josh Callaway of 247Sports is another who raved about the interior defensive lineman. Describing him as a “monster” alongside David Stone. He even grabbed more sacks then he did all of last season.

Sacks by Taylor Wein, David Stone, Owen Heinecke, Marvin Jones Jr., and 2 by Jayden Jackson

Stone landed on the sack stat sheet too with one. Four more OU defenders each tallied a solo sack: Taylor Wein, Gracen Halton, Marvin Jones Jr. and Owen Heinecke. Wein grabbed the first one during Auburn's opening drive, which arrived on third down to force the punt.

Auburn didn't allow a sack on its second offensive drive which ended in a field goal. But the Tigers' third drive ended in three plays — featuring Heinecke's tussle of Arnold on second-and-nine from the Auburn 26.

Arnold was boldly predicted to toss five touchdowns before the game. OU's offense entered gaining praise for its offense, especially from past Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

Venables, however, dipped back into his defensive bag. Unleashing an onslaught of pressure against his 2024 QB.