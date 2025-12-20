On Friday, Oklahoma took on Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff. In the process, history was made courtesy of kicker Tate Sandell.

Sandell, a junior from Texas, managed to equal a college football record of eight field goals of 50+ yards, per Chris Vannini of The Athletic. As a result, he is 8-for-8 on the season. The Sooners came into the game with a 10-2 record and ranked 8th in the nation. Meanwhile, Alabama had a 10-3 record and 9th in the country.

In their last matchup, Oklahoma came away victorious 23-21 on Nov. 15. The Sooners are looking for their first win in five CFP appearances.