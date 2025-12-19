The Alabama football team faces off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff on Friday night in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Crimson Tide earlier this season, and Kalen DeBoer's team is coming off an uneven 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC title game. The good news is that Alabama will have running back Jam Miller playing in the game.

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas is also playing after missing three games. But, there are plenty of challenges with this game for Alabama.

Of course, Kalen DeBoer's name has been in the Michigan rumors, although he made it pretty clear he doesn't plan on leaving Tuscaloosa. With the first Playoff game taking place, here are some bold predictions as the Alabama football team hopes to advance out of the first round.

Ty Simpson Overcomes Struggles

Alabama QB Ty Simpson has thrown just five interceptions and 26 touchdowns this season. But, Simpson has four interceptions in the last four games, with a 19-of-39 outing and just one touchdown in the SEC title game against Georgia.

Simpson's draft stock has been on the rise all year long, but, the way he has played recently hasn't been promising.

Against Eastern Illinois, Alabama won 56-0, but Simpson had a pair of interceptions without a touchdown.

This time, he turns it around, on the biggest stage, and leads Alabama to a win. Now, it might be a grind-it-out type of game, but Simpson throws a pair of scores to lead the Crimson Tide to a very close victory.

Alabama Defense Frustrates John Mateer Again

When Alabama and Oklahoma played earlier this season, Sooners star QB John Mateer went 15-of-23 for 138 yards with just a rushing touchdown. He was sacked twice and the 138 passing yards was his lowest output of the entire season.

Alabama had a plan dialed up, and it worked, to an extent, although it came in a losing effort.

This time, Alabama again gets to Mateer, even forcing a turnover.

Alabama Wins a Nail-Biter

This season, Alabama has been in plenty of close games. The Crimson Tide beat Missouri, 27-24 on the road. They overcame a 22-14 South Carolina lead in the fourth quarter to win 29-22 as Germie Bernard scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

The Crimson Tide then defeated the Auburn Tigers in a game that was closer than it should've been. Alabama won 27-20, and Ty Simpson connected with Isaiah Horton for the game-winning score with less than four minutes left.

Again, this one should be close, just like it was the first time these two teams met. However, Alabama is not happy with its performance from the SEC title game, and although it is close, the Crimson Tide sneak out a hard-fought 24-21 win to move on to the Rose Bowl.

The reward? A game on New Year's Day against the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.