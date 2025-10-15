Oklahoma State’s struggles this season are beginning to take a heavy toll on the program’s future. Just weeks after the firing of longtime head coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have lost one of their most promising recruits.

Four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale announced Wednesday that he has decommitted from Oklahoma State, marking another blow to a program in full transition, as noticed by On3.

Beale, who had been committed since June, was the top-ranked prospect in Oklahoma State’s 2026 class. The Arkansas native confirmed his decision on X, thanking the coaching staff and expressing appreciation for the opportunity.

“With recent leadership changes and important decisions to be made by the university, I’ve decided to decommit at this time,” Beale wrote. He added that he remains open to what the future could bring but intends to explore all options to ensure his development “both on and off the field.”

According to Rivals, Beale is the No. 190 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle and the No. 20 defensive lineman nationally. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound standout had previously chosen Oklahoma State over offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, and North Carolina.

His departure now leaves the Cowboys with just six commits in the 2026 class, signaling a worrying trend for the program.

The fallout from Gundy’s firing has been swift. Oklahoma State safety Dylan Smith entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and at least eight players from future recruiting classes have decommitted since the coaching change. Interim head coach Doug Meacham has attempted to stabilize the locker room, but the Cowboys’ 1-3 start to the season hasn’t made that easy.

Gundy’s dismissal followed a disastrous 69-3 loss to Oregon and an upset defeat to Tulsa. The former head coach, who led the program for nearly two decades, had seen his team lose 11 of its last 15 games before being let go. Now, Oklahoma State is left trying to rebuild its reputation in the Big 12 while searching for a permanent replacement.

Early candidates include Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, a former OSU quarterback, and Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne.

The Cowboys’ recruiting picture continues to thin out, with fellow four-star DL Tajh Overton also reopening his recruitment shortly before Beale’s decision. As Oklahoma State prepares to face Arizona this weekend, the program’s focus has shifted from salvaging the season to rebuilding its foundation for the years ahead.