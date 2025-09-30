Oklahoma State football is losing yet another player. Cowboys safety Dylan Smith is entering the transfer portal, per On3. Smith has posted 14 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Oklahoma State fired their long-time head coach Mike Gundy earlier this year. Gundy was not able to win consistently in recent years, losing 11 of his last 15 contests. After Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa in the team's third game of the 2025 campaign, Gundy was let go.

Following the firing, Oklahoma State has been losing commitments at a rapid pace. There are as many as eight players in the class of 2026 and beyond who have decommitted from the program in recent days. More defections could possibly be coming.

The Cowboys are currently 1-3 on the campaign, and 0-1 in the Big 12. Doug Meacham is the interim head coach.

Oklahoma State football is looking to the future

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys were a power in the Big 12 until the 2024 season. In 2024, Gundy went 3-9 overall and lost all of his league games. Oklahoma State restructured his contract, hoping that he could turn the ship around in 2025.

That didn't happen. Gundy slumped to a 1-2 start to the 2025 season. That included a 69-3 beatdown at the hands of Big Ten power Oregon. Losing to Tulsa proved to be the final straw.

There are several candidates already being named as possible replacements to Gundy. One is Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who has a history with the Cowboys program. Robinson played quarterback at Oklahoma State. Some current college head coaches are also in the mix, including Texas State coach G.J. Kinne.

Oklahoma State opened their 2025 conference schedule with a loss to Baylor. Following that defeat, the Cowboys football program fired their defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. The Cowboys allowed more than 600 total yards of offense to the Bears.

Oklahoma State next plays Arizona on Saturday. The Cowboys have lost 12 consecutive games against FBS opponents, going back to 2024. Cowboys fans are hoping their beloved Oklahoma State team can finally get back in the win column against Arizona.