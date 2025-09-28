Oklahoma State football continues making coaching changes after firing head coach Mike Gundy earlier this week, with more staff departures following their disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Now, the Cowboys just fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham following Saturday's 45-27 loss to the Baylor Bears. The Bears racked up 612 yards against Grantham's defense, adding to the Cowboys' season-long struggles.

Doug Meacham is currently serving as the interim head coach while Clint Bowen was promoted from quality control to interim defensive coordinator after the firing of Grantham. With past experience as a defensive coordinator at Kansas and North Texas, Bowen provides stability to a struggling defense this season.

The Cowboys' defense ranks 129th out of 136 FBS schools in total defense, allowing 473 yards per game. They also rank 129th in scoring defense, giving up 35 points per game.

The unit struggled badly against Oregon in a 69-3 loss, surrendering 631 yards. Even against Tulsa, the defense allowed 424 yards in a 19-12 defeat.

“I think that it goes to concepts,” Grantham said, according to Pistols Firing after the Baylor loss. “There's a lot of different ways you can dress things up and that's what offenses do. They run the same plays. They dress them up. So, I think we just got to continue to get better.”

Grantham was hired this past season as part of Mike Gundy's attempt to overhaul his coaching staff after nearly being fired following a 3-9 season in 2024. However, Gundy was dismissed Tuesday after the Cowboys started 1-2.