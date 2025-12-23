Recently, one of the most legendary players in Ole Miss football history, Archie Manning, appeared at the school alongside his youngest son and former Rebels quarterback, Eli Manning.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, snapped a photo of Archie and Eli Manning, seemingly after the former's appearance at Ole Miss. Archie was using a cane and was being helped by his son.

Of course, this prompted older photos of them to resurface. MLFootball posted a throwback of Archie holding Eli as a baby, calling it “the circle of life” as the two-time Super Bowl MVP helped his dad walk down the street.

WHOLESOME: This photo of legendary #Giants quarterback Eli Manning helping his father Archie has gone viral on social media. 👏❤️ The circle of life. pic.twitter.com/YzCeDgaOFk — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 23, 2025

The original photo has garnered over one million views on X. It was posted without a caption, but the X user appears to be a big Ole Miss football fan, judging by their posts.

What were Archie and Eli Manning doing at Ole Miss?

As Ole Miss was preparing for their playoff game against Tulane, the school brought Archie and Eli Manning back on Friday, Dec. 19, to speak to the team.

Grateful to have Ole Miss legend Archie Manning speak to the team after practice today.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/OVQMvG1ggc — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 19, 2025

The Rebels' social media accounts posted images of Archie's talk with the team. He was all smiles while talking to the players. Presumably, the viral picture was taken after this appearance.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding discussed the talk Archie had with the Rebels football team. It sounds like Eli was always going to be at the Tulane game, but having Archie was special.

“Obviously, they [Archie and Eli Manning] are a big part of Ole Miss history and the legacy that they've created for themselves while they were here,” he said. “There's a previous relationship prior to this from the recruitment of Arch [Manning] as well. They got to know a lot of those guys.”

Now, Ole Miss will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the playoffs on New Year's Day. They faced in the regular season. Georgia won 43-35, handing the Rebels their first loss of the year.