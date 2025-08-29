In 1999, quarterback Eli Manning committed to the Ole Miss Rebels for his college football career, and he was “nervous,” but not about following in his father Archie Manning's footsteps, but rather, his brother Cooper.

Eli and Archie Manning returned to Ole Miss to talk about their football journeys for an episode of Eli's Places. The Manning family's patriarch conceded that they were “concerned” that Eli would “feel pressure” playing for the Rebels. After all, Archie was a legend on campus, and his youngest son would have big shoes to fill.

Archie Manning and Eli Manning, who met up with Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants at Fanatics Fest, at Ole Miss for his football jersey retirement by the Rebels.
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images.

However, Eli was not “nervous” about following in his father's footsteps. The pressure of being Peyton Manning's little brother didn't even get to him, as Peyton was already in the NFL at that point. He was concerned that Cooper Manning could get him in trouble since they looked alike.

“I wasn't really nervous about following in your footsteps,” Eli told his dad, “I was more nervous about Coop. He was a social legend here. I was really worried that since we looked kind of similar, he'd be out at the bars on Friday night and they'd think it's me, [and] he might get me in trouble.”

Luckily for Eli, Cooper did not get him into any trouble during his time at Ole Miss. “Fortunately, my older brother, Cooper, didn't get into too much trouble impersonating me,” Eli concedes.

How did Eli Manning's career at Ole Miss go?

Just like his father, Eli Manning became a legend at Ole Miss, and he had his jersey retired by the team in 2021. For the longest time, Manning was the Rebels' leading passer.

He threw for 10,119 yards throughout his four-year career. Eli would hold the top spot on Ole Miss' passing records for years until Jaxson Dart came around. Dart has gone on to be drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Eli was also drafted by the Giants. His Ole Miss career helped him become a top prospect in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

However, he would not want to play for them. This led to a blockbuster trade that sent Manning to New York. He would go on to win two Super Bowls with the Giants.

More NCAA Football News
Archie Manning and Eli Manning, who met up with Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants at Fanatics Fest, at Ole Miss for his football jersey retirement by the Rebels.
How Archie Manning got legendary Oklahoma coach to root for Texas footballMalik Brown ·
Northwestern State snaps their FCS leading 20-game losing streak as they beat Alcorn State 20-10 on Thursday.
Northwestern State ends 20-game drought, beats Alcorn 20-10Randall Barnes ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Dane Key (6) after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule explains decision to trust Dylan Raiola on decisive 4th downCaleb Nixon ·
Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium.
Houston HC Willie Fritz delivers season-ending update after SFA winAlex House ·
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates with linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) after an interception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska’s Malcolm Hartzog Jr. seals win vs. Cincinnati with clutch interceptionAlex House ·
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is tended to after being injured during the second quarter of their game against Miami (Ohio)
Wisconsin football HC Luke Fickell gives ‘good news’ update on Billy Edwards Jr. injuryJosh Davis ·