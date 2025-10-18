Though he is maybe the most famous alumnus of the University of Michigan's wrestling team, a fandom that has stuck with him for decades into the future, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has a new favorite team in college football: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

That's right, while he's most famous for his work in the squared circle, winning championship after championship in WCW, WWE, and beyond, Flair is a football fan through and through but when Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers, Natch decided to hitch his wagon to Kiffin, who he believes might just be the best mind in the business.

“In Lieu Of Jim Harbaugh Leaving Michigan, I Will Always Be Michigan's Biggest Fan, But My New Team Now Is Ole Miss Football. Lately, Lane Kiffin Is The Greatest Coach In College Football,” Flair shared on social media. “Kirby Smart, I Will Never Forget You Walking By And Ignoring Me And Shaking Herschel Walker's Hand While I Was Standing Right Next To Him. Go Ole Miss & Lane Kiffin! LFG! WOOOOO!”

Sitting pretty with a 6-0 record, Ole Miss is ranked fifth in the AP Poll heading into Week 7, where they face their biggest challenge of the season against No. 9 Georgia. Sitting at 21-20 at the half, with Kiffin having the one-point lead over Smart midway through regulation, Flair's assertion might just be right, as Ole Miss has looked as advertised against a team with multiple National Championships in their trophy case under their current regime.

Will Flair eventually return to his Michigan fandom full-time? If they start winning again, most assuredly so, but for now, he's clearly riding one of the hottest horses in the game and, considering his anecdote about Smart, it's clear he's rooting as hard for a Week 8 Ole Miss win as any Jackson, Mississippi native with Rebal blood coursing through their veins.