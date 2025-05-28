Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is not one to mince words about anything. After all, it was Kiffin who exposed a difference between USC and Ole Miss football, the former of which he had previously coached. He said that at USC, it is primarily about education, whereas at Ole Miss, it is about football. 

Now, Kiffin is lending his voice to the issue of the current college football playoff system, per Andy Staples of On3Sports. He made the case that 16 16-team system is the best way to go. 

“The best system would be 16, and it would be the 16 best,” Kiffin said. 

The current format features 12 teams, and the top four seeds receive a first-round bye. The 5-12 teams play in the first round, with the winner moving on to play the higher seed in their bracket. 

The first-round winners play in the quarterfinals. The winners of the quarterfinals play in the semifinals. Then, the winners of the semifinals play for the national championship. 

Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels finished with a 10-3 record and won the Gator Bowl. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's record-setting play triumphed over Duke

Nevertheless, they fell short of the current playoff format. That is where Kiffin's issues come into play. 

Lane Kiffin's case for a 16-team playoff

Part of Kiffin's contention for a 16-team playoff system is that it would generate more excitement. Plus, it could reduce the potential for errors on the part of the selection committee that chooses the teams. 

He has also proposed eliminating automatic bids, which could, in turn, cast a wider net for the committee in selecting the best teams. 

Ole Miss finished last season ranked No. 14 in the nation, falling two spots short of the current format. Losses in Florida and Kentucky ultimately did them in.

They would have been in the playoffs had the system been constructed according to their coach's vision. 