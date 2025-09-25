It's been a good start to the season for the Ole Miss football program, who currently sit at 4-0 ahead of this weekend's high profile matchup against the LSU Tigers. Ole Miss has already picked up two SEC wins so far this season, and is continuing their run of strong starts they've gotten off to under the direction of head coach Lane Kiffin.

Once upon a time, Kiffin was the head coach at USC football, and there has been an infamous story circulating that he was fired on an airport tarmac. However, recently, Kiffin himself took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to clarify how that all went down.

“I wasn't left on the tarmac. That just sounds better when you say tarmac. We landed, and then the AD in the airport right there in a side room met with me. I was actually on the bus going back to the facility at USC, because I used to sleep at the office back then to get ready for the next game, and he called me, it was like 3:00 in the private airport there, and that's when he told me,” said Kiffin, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

After that, Kiffin would go on to be an assistant coach under head coach Nick Saban at Alabama, where he won multiple championships.

A big test for Ole Miss

Now, Kiffin will look to bring the Ole Miss football program all the way into the national powerhouse discussion after they've been knocking on the door for the last few years.

Ole Miss hasn't necessarily been dominant in their wins so far this year, needing a good amount of things to go their way to beat Arkanasas to weeks ago, but all that matters are the wins and losses, and they have a spotless record so far in 2025.

Meanwhile, there are some skeptics of the Ole Miss football program now that their lone impressive win, on the road against Clemson, has seemingly lost its validity in the wake of Clemson's collapse.

Ole Miss and LSU are slated to kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.