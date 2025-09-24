It is a battle of undefeated teams in Week 5 as LSU visits Ole Miss. The Rebels come into this game as the favorite at home, but LSU is the top team in the current SEC Power Rankings. As these two SEC teams collide, it is time to make bold predictions on the game.

LSU enters the game undefeated and 1-0 in conference play. Still, looking back at the schedule, it no longer seems as impressive. The Tigers opened up with a Week 1 win over Clemson, taking a 17-10 victory. Still, Clemson was just blown out by Syracuse. After a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech in Week 2, the Tigers hosted Florida in Week 3. While the team took a 20-10 victory, Florida has been a disaster, placing Billy Napier firmly on the hot seat. Last week, it was a game of utter domination, but against a weak opponent, taking the 56-10 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is also 4-0 to start the year, and is now 2-0 in conference play. After a 63-7 victory over Georgia State, the Rebels hit the road to face Kentucky. The team struggled early, but came away with a 30-23 victory. In Week 3, it was a home SEC opponent, as Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 41-35. While both scores look close, late scores from the opposition made the games look closer. Last week, Ole Miss was on possible upset alert, facing a solid Group of Five team in Tulane. Ole Miss handled them with ease, winning 45-10. Now, two of the top teams in the SEC are set to face off in Oxford.

Defense dominates the day

The LSU defense has been phenomenal this year. The team ranks seventh in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting 14th in opponent yards per game. Furthermore, the team is fourth in the country against the run. One of the biggest aspects of this defense is the ability to force turnovers. LSU is 39th in the nation in turnover margin per game and tenth in takeaways per game. This has been led by Dashawn Spears, who has two interceptions on the year and has scored a touchdown. Overall, LSU has six interceptions on the year and a forced fumble. Still, five of those picks came against Florida.

There are two concerns about the LSU defense, though. To begin with, the defense has yet to face a run-heavy team. LSU is fourth in the nation in opponent rushes per game. While the defense has allowed just 2.3 yards per carry, the opponents have not run much against LSU. Second, LSU is 74th in the nation in sack rate. Only Damien Shanklin has more than 1.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has also been solid on defense. The Ole Miss defense is 29th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 53rd in opponent yards per game. They have been dominant in the red zone, though. Ole Miss is 18th in the country in opponent red zone scoring. Furthermore, the best part of the Rebels' defense has been its performance against the pass. The team is 23rd in the nation in opponent passing yards per game, and LSU is a pass-heavy team.

The winner of this game is going to be decided by who plays better defense overall and which defense can make the big play. LSU has made some big plays in the turnover game, which have helped them win some games. Ole Miss has made critical stops in the red zone. Whichever team breaks first in that regard will head home with a loss.

The Ole Miss quarterback situation decides the game

Head coach Lane Kiffin has been noncommittal on which quarterback will start for his team on Saturday. If Austin Simmons is fully healthy, it is likely the team will go in his direction. Simmon has been solid this year. He has completed 34 of 56 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Still, he has also thrown four interceptions. Simmons has shown some solid work on the ground. He has run for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Simmons left the game with Arkansas after running once and completing one pass due to an injury. This let Trinidad Chambliss take over. Both have played essentially two full games, and regardless of the health of Simmons, Ole Miss needs Chambliss to start this game. He is better suited to face this LSU defense.

Article Continues Below

The strength of the LSU defense has been pass defense and creating interceptions. Simmons has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 10.4 yards per attempt. Chambliss has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 11.6 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Simmons has thrown four interceptions while Chambliss has not thrown one.

Further, LSU has yet to face a solid running attack. Kewan Lacy has been amazing for Ole Miss, running for 358 yards and seven scores, but Chambliss gives an added dimension to the run game. He has run 34 times for 198 after removing sack yardage. Further, he has scored twice on the ground.

Kiffin believes in Simmons and declared him the starter at the beginning of the year. Still, he needs to make the tough decision and make sure Chambliss starts in this game.

The winner of this game plays for the SEC title

The winner of this game will have an inside track to play for the SEC title. For LSU, it would be a 2-0 start in conference play while knocking off the only team in the conference currently at 2-0. The team still has South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma left on the schedule. Alabama and Oklahoma are on the road, but dropping one game in SEC play will still get them to the title game.

Meanwhile, an Ole Miss win places them at 3-0 in conference play. They also have an easier schedule for the rest of the conference season. They do play Georgia on the road, and have Oklahoma the next week on the road. Oklahoma may be without John Mateer, and even if he is back, he could be rusty.

After that, the schedule eases, with home dates against South Carolina and Florida, before the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on the road. If Ole Miss can pull the upset of Georgia, combined with a win in this game, they are a virtual lock for the SEC title game. Even with a loss to Georgia, they should be in the title game as well.

With this being the biggest test of the season thus far for both teams, and a win here could catapult the team to the top of the conference and give the winner a chance to claim a bye in the College Football Playoff.